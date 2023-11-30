Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

LAAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 1.9 %

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.