Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.75 ($0.74).
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £67,371.30 ($85,097.01). Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
