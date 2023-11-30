Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 214.10 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.30. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

