Marathon Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 235,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 178,610 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

MARA opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 5.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

