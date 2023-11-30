MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MELI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,610.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,615.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,322.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,282.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $316,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

