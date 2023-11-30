MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 112,996 shares.The stock last traded at $91.00 and had previously closed at $91.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,547 shares of company stock worth $961,309. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.