Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Colliers Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.11.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

