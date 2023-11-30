Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Purchases $25,372.50 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $25,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,935.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Jon Congleton bought 2,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. Equities research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,841.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

