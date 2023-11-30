Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

