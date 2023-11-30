Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $350.83 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.