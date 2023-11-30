Morgan Stanley Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $124.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

ICE opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

