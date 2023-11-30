Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $66.67 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $63.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $541,496.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

