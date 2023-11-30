MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI stock opened at $526.57 on Monday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.12. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

