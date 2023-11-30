National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aris Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

ARMN stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51. Aris Mining has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aris Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

