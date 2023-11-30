National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aris Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Aris Mining stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Aris Mining has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

