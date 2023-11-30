Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 16,230,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

