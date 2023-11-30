Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 16,230,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.