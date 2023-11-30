NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NETSTREIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

