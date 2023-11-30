NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) vs. Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) and Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aditxt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aditxt has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million ($11.84) -0.05 Aditxt $930,000.00 0.89 -$27.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Aditxt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuBase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aditxt.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics and Aditxt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aditxt 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aditxt has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,668.12%. Given Aditxt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aditxt is more favorable than NeuBase Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Aditxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -93.62% -56.45% Aditxt -3,946.13% -777.58% -349.33%

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics beats Aditxt on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuBase Therapeutics



NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Aditxt



Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. It is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

