New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

