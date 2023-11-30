New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $1.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. New Gold traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 346,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,055,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NGD. TD Securities raised their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in New Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $930.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

