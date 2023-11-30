NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 40,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NEXON Stock Up 0.7 %

NEXOY stock opened at C$21.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.36. NEXON has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$25.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on NEXON in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

