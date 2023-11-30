Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.32) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.19) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
