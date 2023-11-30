NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($88.42) to GBX 7,300 ($92.21) in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($87.41) to GBX 7,150 ($90.31) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($101.05) to GBX 8,100 ($102.31) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXGPF

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT Company Profile

NXGPF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18. NEXT has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $84.75.

(Get Free Report

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.