NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NiSource by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

