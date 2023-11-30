Northern Trust Corp Acquires 86,256 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $72,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DVA opened at $99.61 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

