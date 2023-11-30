Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $73,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

