Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $33,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

NYSE:NUE opened at $163.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

