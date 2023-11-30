Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Down 2.5 %

OKTA opened at $70.77 on Monday. Okta has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.