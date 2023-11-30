Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $53.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

