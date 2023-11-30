Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Free Report) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and Insight Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.00 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $10.43 billion 0.46 $280.61 million $7.26 20.48

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.84% 20.02% 6.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Onion Global and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.2% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -16.35, meaning that its share price is 1,735% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Onion Global and Insight Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Insight Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insight Enterprises has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Onion Global.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Onion Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services. It also offers cloud and data center platforms; modern workplace; and supply chain optimization solutions. In addition, the company provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services; and offers Software-as-a-Service subscription products. Further, it designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. Additionally, the company sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle and hardware warranty services. It serves construction technology, enterprise business, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing technology, retail, restaurant, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. Insight Enterprises, Inc., was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

