Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

