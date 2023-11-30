PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,730 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $37,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

