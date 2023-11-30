Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) & Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Critical Review

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parkland and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkland N/A N/A N/A $0.75 43.24 Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -516.70

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parkland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkland N/A N/A N/A Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Parkland and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Parkland and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkland 0 0 1 0 3.00 Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Parkland currently has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.98%. Given Parkland’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parkland is more favorable than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries.

Dividends

Parkland pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Parkland pays out 134.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays out -576.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Parkland shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parkland beats Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities. This segment sells its products under the M&M Food Market, On the Run / Marché Express, Ultramar, Esso, Chevron, Pioneer, Fas Gas Plus, Bluewave Energy, Pipeline Commercial, Columbia Fuels, and Sparlings Propane brand names. Its international segment operates and services various retail service stations under the Sol, Esso, Mobil, Shell, and Texaco brand names; and owns the Sol Shop, a convenience store, as well as sells refined crude oil to commercial, industrial, and aviation businesses. The company's USA Segment delivers fuel, lubricants, and other related products to commercial and wholesale customers; operates a network of retail fuel and convenience stores under the On the Run, Arco, Cenex, Chevron, Conoco, Exxon, and other brands, as well as cardlocks under various brands; and operates terminals, storage facilities and trucks, contracts with pipeline, storage facilities, and third-party carriers to support its network. Its Refining segment refines fuel products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; co-processes bio-feedstocks and blends low-carbon-intensity fuels with gasoline and diesel to produce greener fuels. The company was formerly known as Parkland Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Parkland Corporation in May 2020. Parkland Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

(Get Free Report)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use. It also markets and distributes a range of oil products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel, and lubricants through its retail network; and operates gas stations. In addition, the company engages in the collection and trading of used lubricants; research, exploration, and trading of crude oil; and marketing and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas; and operates aircraft fuel supply system and the storage facilities at the Athens International Airport at Spata of Attica. Further, it is involved in the purchase, sale, exploitation, and development of real estate properties; and provision of facilities management, waste management, and financial services. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

