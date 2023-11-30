Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after buying an additional 1,674,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

