Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $273.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.12.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

