Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson

Pearson Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pearson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pearson by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.