Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,205 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11,446.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

