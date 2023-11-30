Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 31.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NetApp by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,239 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.54 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 88.54% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.74.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

