Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $241,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,720 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

