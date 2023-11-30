Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 120.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,702,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.