Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $206,765,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.