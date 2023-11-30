Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16,366.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,799,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS stock opened at $197.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.60. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

