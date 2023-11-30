PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $16,830.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $16,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,044,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $13,581.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $4,856.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $10,489.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $8,526.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $925.65.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 272 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $1,642.88.

On Monday, October 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,928 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $12,319.92.

On Friday, September 29th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $18,117.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,815 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $12,342.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $12,204.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 170.73% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

