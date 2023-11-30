PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PFSweb

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PFSweb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PFSweb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PFSweb by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PFSweb by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

