PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of PCG opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PG&E by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $259,181,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $184,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

