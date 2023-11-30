PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PCK stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

