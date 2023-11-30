PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PCK stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Marketbeat’s AI-powered tools for investors
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- As Dollar Tree Goes, So Goes the Consumer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.