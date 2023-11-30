PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of PZC opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

