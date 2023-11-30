Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Head to Head Analysis

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -7.43% -1.98% -1.68% FactSet Research Systems 22.45% 35.45% 14.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and FactSet Research Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.80 billion 8.01 -$96.05 million ($0.32) -103.97 FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 8.28 $468.17 million $12.04 37.75

Risk and Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 11 16 0 2.59 FactSet Research Systems 2 7 4 0 2.15

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $33.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $442.73, suggesting a potential downside of 2.59%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Pinterest on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

