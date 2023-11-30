PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,869 shares of company stock valued at $863,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

HII opened at $233.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $241.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.48.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.