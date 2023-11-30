Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after buying an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

